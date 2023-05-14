CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central senior Madisyn Baillie picked up three first-place finishes to help Cheyenne Central’s girls track team finish second at the Class 4A regional meet in Gillette.
The senior won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, as well as high jump. She posted final times of 14.97 seconds in the 100 hurdles and 45.90 in the 300 hurdles, as well as a final mark of 5 feet, 3 inches in high jump.
Karson Tempel and Sydney Morrell also picked up first-place finishes on Saturday. Morrell picked up a win in the 400 (1 minute, 0.06 seconds) and Tempel finished tied for first in triple jump (36-6¼).
Richard Prescott picked up two wins to help the Central boys finish in second as well. He won triple jump with a final distance of 45-3¾ and the 300 hurdles with a time of 40.65.
Hadyn Fleming and Augie Lain finished first and second in the shot put, as well. Fleming took first with a heave of 52-2, while Lain took second with a final mark of 52-1¾.
The Cheyenne East girls track team finished the meet in fourth place with 93 points. Bradie Schlabs had the highest finish on the day for the girls, placing second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.75.
The East boys picked up two first-place finishes to finish the meet in sixth place. Jude Guevara picked up both wins for the Thunderbirds, winning the boys 100 (10.97) and 200 (22.79).
Pine Bluffs girls, Burns boys second at 2A East Regional
CHEYENNE – Senior Cody Hape won two events and placed third in another to help the Burns boys track and field team place second at the Class 2A East Regional in Torrington.
Hape won the 200-meter dash in 22.35 seconds and the 400 in 50.41. He captured second in the 100 (11.10).
Junior Ethan Norris won the 110 hurdles (15.79), placed second in pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches) and was fifth in the 300 hurdles (44.38).
The Pine Bluffs boys had senior Stu Lerwick win triple jump with a leap of 43-6¼. Classmate Dalton Schaefer cleared 13-0 to win pole vault, while junior Mitchell Birkhofer won shot put with a heave of 45-11½.
The Lady Hornets also finished second in the team standings, getting a win from junior Alyssa Slade in high jump (5-0). She also was second in the 200 (27.65) and third in the 100 (13.21). Emily Haas won shot put (34-8).