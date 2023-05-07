Cody Hape

Cody Hape

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Four first-place finishes and six runner-up efforts helped the Burns boys win the team title at the five-team Southeastern Wyoming Athletic Conference meet Saturday in Burns.

Senior Cody Hape won the 100-meter dash (11.32 seconds), 200 (22.62), 400 (49.96) and took third in high jump (5 feet, 10 inches).


