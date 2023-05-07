CHEYENNE – Four first-place finishes and six runner-up efforts helped the Burns boys win the team title at the five-team Southeastern Wyoming Athletic Conference meet Saturday in Burns.
Senior Cody Hape won the 100-meter dash (11.32 seconds), 200 (22.62), 400 (49.96) and took third in high jump (5 feet, 10 inches).
Junior Ethan Norris won the 110-meter hurdles (16.44), placed second in pole vault (11-6) and took third in the 300 hurdles (43.79).
Seniors Cooper Lakin (long jump) and Cody Piasecki (triple jump) also took second.
Piasecki and Lakin joined Dylan Ashworth and Carter David on the second-place 4x100 relay team (45.56). Ashworth, Piasecki and Lakin teamed up with DeDrick Nichols to finish second in the 4x400 (3 minutes, 34.66 seconds). The quartet of Jaspur Nusbaum, Clay James, Mason Medley and Xavier Wilson finished second in the 4x800 (9:24.97).
The Burns girls were fifth in the team standings. Senior Daljit Kaur tossed the discus 97-1 to take second. Bella Laguna cleared 8-6 in pole vault to place second.
Pine Bluffs’ girls were second as a team.
Junior Alyssa Slade was second in the 100 (13.26), 200 (28.68) and high jump (4-9). She also joined Rachael Macy, Cathy Purdum and Reese Graves on the runner-up 4x100 relay team (53.26).
Sophomore Jessica Hoffman tossed the discus 108-1 to capture first. She also cleared 4-9 to take third in high jump.
Abby Gray was second in the 400 (1:08.76) and Kaitlyn Schnell took second in the 800 (2:35.89). Schnell also joined Macy, Purdum and Graves on the runner-up 1,600 sprint medley relay team (4:44.49).
The Hornets boys were third as a team. Stu Lerwick won both long jump (20-1¾) and triple jump (43-5¾). Mitchell Birkhofer heaved the shot put 42-11 to win that event. He also took second in discus (119-7). Dalton Schaefer cleared 12-9 to win pole vault. His leap of 19-1¼ was second-best in long jump.
Brayden Sumare took top honors in the 1,600 (4:52.33).