CHEYENNE — Emma Gonzalez placed first in the 1600 meter-run with a time of 6:01.35 to help the Burns girls track and field team win the Zowada Invitational in Lusk on Saturday.
Gonzalez also placed second in the 3200 (12:32.09). Rylee Jo Ward added a first place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (16.69) and second in the 300 hurdles (50.61). Ward also finished first in pole vault (8-6) while Kamber Clayson was second (8-0). Grace Steenbergen was second in the 400 (1:04.24) and third in the 800 (2:40.89).
Maianna Siebert was first in triple jump 31-03. The relay team of Steenbergen, Emma Norris, Brooke Hansen and Saria Eklund was first in the 4x400 relay (4:41.43).
Monse Serrano placed first in discus with a distance of (94-00) and second in shot put (34-10) for the Pine Bluffs girls. Alexis DePaulitte finished second in the 1600 (6:18.32) and Ashley Fabela was third in the 300 hurdles (55.64).
Ashlee Fjeld was third in pole vault (7-06). DePaulitte, Janie Davis, Maegan Madden and Shelby Thurin clocked in first in the 4x400 relay (4:41.43).
The Burns girls scored 153 while Pine Bluffs placed third with 100.66.
Colby Stockton timed in first in the 1600 (5:07.48) for the Burns boys, who also took first as a team. Matt Ashworth was third in the 100 (11.50) and DeDrick Nichols was third in the 110 hurdles (19.43).
Cody Hape was second in high jump (5-11) and Jackson Kirkbride placed second in triple jump (41-09). The relay team of Dylan Ashworth, Clay James, Haydenn Fogg and Aiden Kopek clocked in first in the 4x800 (9:49.21). Matt Ashworth, Conor Manlove, Cooper Lakin and Stockton were first in the SMR relay (3:53.79).
Carson Rabou placed first in the 300 hurdles (45.18) and second in the 110 hurdles (18.56) for the Pine Bluffs boys. Rabou also tied for third in pole vault (9-09).
Reed Thompson was third in long jump (19-03.75) for the Hornets.
Burns scored 123 as a team and Pine Bluffs was seventh with 48.