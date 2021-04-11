CHEYENNE – Junior Emma Gonzalez won two individual events and was part of a winning relay team to help the Burns girls track and field team to the team title at the Bayard C-D Invitational on Saturday in Bayard, Nebraska.
Gonzalez won the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 41.31 seconds, which is both a meet and school record. She crossed the finish line first in the 3,200 (11:54.42) and ran the anchor leg of the winning 4x800 relay (10:54.65). She was joined on that team by Layne Burnett, Madison Thompson and Saria Eklund.
Burns also got wins from junior Rylee Jo Ward in the 100-meter hurdles (17.55 seconds) and pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches). Senior Jaden Gipfert was second in the 100 hurdles (18.08) and third in high jump (4-6).
Burns finished with 82.33 team points. Runner-up Bayard had 78.33.
The Burns boys placed second with 72 points, while Leyton High if Dalton, Nebraska, won with 80.
Senior Wade Pollock won discus with a heave of 139-0½, and took second in shot put (42-6). Classmate Colby Stockton won the 1,600 (4:59.83) and placed third in the 800 (2:10.84).
Junior Jackson Kirkbride won triple jump (40-6), while Conor Manlove cleared 10-6 to place second in pole vault.
Manlove and Kirkbride joined Matt Ashworth and Cody Hape on the runner-up 4x100 relay team (46.38).