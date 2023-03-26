Cody Hape

Cody Hape

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Burns boys and girls track and field teams finished the John Ganser Invite with four combined first-place finishes.

Cody Hape and Cody Piasecki both picked up first-place finishes for the boys. Hape picked up a win for the Broncs in the Division I 400-meter dash with a final time of 50.43 seconds. Piasecki added a first-place finish in triple jump with a final mark of 41 feet, 3inches. Jose Flores picked up a runner-up finish in the shot put, with a final mark of 38-8.


