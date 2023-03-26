CHEYENNE – Burns boys and girls track and field teams finished the John Ganser Invite with four combined first-place finishes.
Cody Hape and Cody Piasecki both picked up first-place finishes for the boys. Hape picked up a win for the Broncs in the Division I 400-meter dash with a final time of 50.43 seconds. Piasecki added a first-place finish in triple jump with a final mark of 41 feet, 3inches. Jose Flores picked up a runner-up finish in the shot put, with a final mark of 38-8.
Brooke Hansen added wins for the girls in shot put and discus. She finished with a final mark of 32-4 in shot put and 97-6 in discus. Senior Daljit Kaur finished as the runner up in the discus, with a final mark of 97-0.
Cheyenne South's Dylan Choate picked up a second-place finish in discus, posting a final mark of 116-5 – the highest finish for the Bison on the day. Sarah Hedum had the highest place finish on the girls side, picking up a sixth-place finish in the Division I 400.
Pine Bluffs puts six on podium at Morrill Early Bird
CHEYENNE – Pine Bluffs boys and girls track teams finished with a combined five top-three finishes at the Morrill Early Bird meet in Nebraska on Saturday.
Alyssa Slade picked up a win in the high jump, with a final mark of 5 feet, 2 inches. She also notched a runner-up finish in the 100-meter dash, with a final time of 13.58 seconds. Cathy Purdum added a runner-up finish in triple jump (32-4¼), as well. Kaitlynn Schnell added a third-place finish in the 800 (2 minutes, 49.02 seconds), and 100 hurdles (18.71).
On the boys side, the 4x400 relay team had the team’s highest place finish of the day. They finished in second with a final time of three minutes, 52.05 seconds.