CHEYENNE — Wade Pollock set a Burns high school record in the shot put with a throw of 51 feet, 11 inches Thursday at the Pine Bluffs Field Event Extravaganza to take first.
Cody Hape was first in long jump for the Broncs (6-0) and Conor Manlove finished second in pole vault (10-6).
Lincoln Seibert (39-7) and Jose Flores (37-7½) were fourth and fifth in shot put while Jackson Kirkbride finished fifth in long jump (17-7).
Reed Thompson logged two second place finishes in long jump (9-4½) and triple jump (39-1) for the Pine Bluffs boys. Stu Lerwick was third in discus (114-3) and Carson Rabou was fourth in pole vault (9-6). Lerwick also finished third in triple jump (37-10½).
Jaden Gipfert and Emma Norris tied for first in high jump (4-6) and Rylee Jo Ward finished first in pole vault (10-0) for the Burns girls. Kamber Clayson and Brooke Hansen tied for third in pole vault (8-0).
Maianna Seibert (28-5), Clayson (28-2¾), and Savannah Kirkbride (28-0) finished third, fourth and fifth in triple jump.
Andrea Reifschneider placed second in triple jump for the Pine Bluffs girls (29-4) and fifth in long jump (13-3). Abby Gray (13-11½) and Ashlee Fjeld (13-8½) were third and fourth in long jump.
Alyssa Slade also tied for first in high jump (4-6) and Monse Serrano was second in shot put (33-8½) while Alli Borgman finished fifth (30-5½).