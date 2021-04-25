CHEYENNE – Burns junior Rylee Jo Ward won three events at the George Calvert Invitational on Saturday in Morrill, Nebraska.
Ward won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.84 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 50.14. She also cleared 9 feet, 6 inches to win pole vault.
The Lady Broncs won the meet with 115.66 points. Runner-up Bridgeport, Nebraska, had 110.
Burns also got wins from juniors Grace Steenbergen (400-meter dash) and Emma Gonzalez (1,600-meter run). Steenbergen joined Saria Eklund, Maianna Siebert and Emma Norris on the winning 4x400 relay (4 minute, 36.71 seconds). Eklund, Steenbergen and Gonzalez joined Layne Burnett on the winning 4x800 relay squad (10:58.93).
The Burns boys also took second in the team race.
Senior Wade Pollock won both shot put and discus. He heaved the shot 48-10 and toss the discus 139-3.
The Broncs also got a win from junior Cody Hape in high jump (5-10). The 4x400 relay team of Hape, Carter David, Cooper Lakin and Dylan Ashworth won in 3:45.05. Ashworth, Clay James, Austin Clark and Colby Stockton won the 4x800 relay (9:53.02). Hape also joined Conor Manlove, Jackson Kirkbride and Matt Ashworth on the runner-up 4x100 relay team (45.65).