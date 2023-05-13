Hadyn Fleming

Hadyn Fleming

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central’s boys track team put up 57 points to finish day one of the Class 4A East regional tournament in first place on Friday.

Eighteen of those points came from Hadyn Fleming and Auggie Lain, who took first and second place in the boys discus. Fleming won the event with a final distance of 146-6 and Lain finished in second with a final distance of 132-10.


