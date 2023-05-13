CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central’s boys track team put up 57 points to finish day one of the Class 4A East regional tournament in first place on Friday.
Eighteen of those points came from Hadyn Fleming and Auggie Lain, who took first and second place in the boys discus. Fleming won the event with a final distance of 146-6 and Lain finished in second with a final distance of 132-10.
Central’s girls team had a solid outing as well, finishing the day tied for second with 38 team points. Sydney Morrell picked up the team’s lone first-place finish of the day, posting a final time of 2 minutes, 15.62 seconds in the 800.
Cheyenne East’s 4x100 relay team nabbed the lone first-place finish for either team at the first day of the Class 4A regional meet.
The relay team ran a final time of 43.68 to narrowly edge out Natrona County’s relay team for second place. Lucas Stevenson had the highest individual finish in the finals for the boys team on Friday, finishing in sixth place of the boys 3200-meter run (10 minutes, 49.99 seconds).
East’s girls 4x100 team performed well too, grabbing a second place finish with a final time of 50.84. Ynes Ronnau had the girls highest place finish of the day, posting a fifth place finish in the girls 800 (2 minutes, 29.54 seconds).
Pine Bluffs girls sit 2nd at 2A East
CHEYENNE – The Pine Bluffs girls are second in the team standings after the first day of the Class 2A East Regional in Torrington.
Freshman Kaitlynn Schnell won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 32.55 seconds. Schnell also joined junior Rachael Macy, senior Cathy Purdum and freshman Reese Graves on the second-place the 1,600 sprint medley relay (4:55.27).
Burns senior Daljit Kaur placed third in discus (106 feet, 10 inches), while junior Brooke K. Hansen took fourth (104-7).