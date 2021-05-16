CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls and boys track and field teams both placed second at the Class 4A East Regional on Saturday in Casper.
Campbell County edged out the Lady Indians for the team title 117.33-116.5. The Cheyenne East girls were seventh (67.33) and Cheyenne South took eighth (36).
Sheridan claimed the boys team title with 206 points, while Central had 97.5. East placed sixth (64.5) and South was eighth (7).
East freshman Taliah Morris was a double winner. She posted a long jump mark of 19 feet, 7 inches. That would have been a state record had it come at the state meet. Morris also won the 100-meter dash in 12.40 seconds.
South senior Caydince Groth placed third in the 100 (12.96), but took home the title in the 400 (58.25). She also joined Kaycia Groth, Darby Downham and Paige Guille on the winning 4x400 relay team (4 minutes, 2.01 seconds), and was third in the 200 (26.31).
Central sophomore Sydney Morrell placed second in the 400 (59.32), while senior Elizabeth Prescott was third (1:00.10). Morrell also placed third in the 1,600 (5:02.95), teammates Emma Hofmeister (fourth), Sydni Sawyer (fifth) and Kaya Pillivant (sixth) also added points to the Indians’ team total in the 1,600.
Central sophomore Madisyn Baillie cleared 5-4 to win high jump. She also finished third in the 100-meter hurdles (16.09) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (48.34). Baillie joined Prescott, junior Emily Taper and senior Lexi Puev on the third-placed 4x400 team (4:08.82).
East’s quartet of junior Emma Brown, freshman Bradie Schlabs, senior Emma Jacobsen and sophomore Leslie Gurrero took second in the 4x400 (4:07.82). Sophomore Mikaila Trujillo, freshmen Ynes Ronnau and Emma Smith and junior Alleynah Ronnau crossed the finish line second in the 4x800 (9:59.45).
On the boys side, East senior Blaise Ronnau won the 300 hurdles in 41.08. Central sophomore Richard Prescott was second in the 300 hurdles (42.10) and fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.48).
Central junior Tristan Knueppel placed second in the 1,600 (4:32.84), while East freshman Drew Jackson cleared 6-0 to place second in high jump.
The East quartet of Blaise Ronnau freshman Caleb Ruff, junior Asher Turner and senior Levi Smith took second in the 4x800 with a time of 8:15.36.
The Class 4A state meet starts Thursday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.
Pine girls, boys third at 2A East
CHEYENNE – Carson Rabou finished second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.68 seconds and second in the 300 hurdles (43.58) for the Pine Bluffs boys at the Class 2A East Regional meet.
Kami Tangeman placed fifth in the 200-meter dash 27.94 seconds for the Pine girls.
The Pine Bluffs girls finished third with a team score of 98.50 and the boys were also third with 65.50 points.
Pollock takes second in discus
CHEYENNE – Rylee Jo Ward was third in the 100-meter hurdles (16.60) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (50.37) for the Burns girls at the Class 3A meet.
Wade Pollock took second in discus (147-4) and Cody Hape placed third in the 400 meter dash for the Burns boys (51.61).
The Burns girls finished fifth as a team at 83 points and the boys were fourth with 77.