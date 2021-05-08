CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls and Cheyenne East boys track and field teams won the team titles at the Wiseman Invitational on Friday in Torrington.
The Lady Indians finished with 144 team points, while East’s boys tallied 159. East’s girls were second (121) as were Central’s boys (130).
The Central girls got event wins from sophomore Sydney Morrell in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs. Senior Kalea Reisdorfer won pole vault, junior Kaya Pillivant won the 3,200 and sophomore Madisyn Baillie claimed the 100 hurdles. Baillie also was second in the 300 hurdles and high jump.
Pillivant teamed up with Emma Hofmeister, Emily Taper and Sydni Sawyer to win the 4x800 relay in 10 minutes, 6.37 seconds.
East freshman Taliah Morris picked up four individual wins. She finished first in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, crossing the finish line in 12.69 seconds in the 100 and 25.98 in the 200. Morris also won long jump (18 feet, 7 inches) and triple jump (36-8).
Cheyenne South senior Caydince Groth won the 300 hurdles, and was second in the 100. She also teamed up with Kaycia Groth, Darby Downham and Paige Guille to win the 4x400 relay.
The East boys had senior Kaliff Guevara split first in the 100 with Central senior Will Monger. Guevara also won long jump (21-3) and triple jump (47-2¼). He joined Marik Cummings, Ian Garcia and Jude Guevara on the winning 4x100 relay.
Cummings, Levi Smith, Garet Schlabs and Blaise Ronnau won the 4x400. Harrison Blakely, Caleb Ruff, Asher Turner and Seth Gustafson won the 4x800 for the Thunderbirds.
Senior Trey Bower heaved the shot put 47-6½ to win that event for East.
Central’s Monger crossed the finish line first in the 200 (22.96 seconds). Junior Tristan Knueppel won the 800 and 1,600, while A.J. Legerski won the 400.
Burns senior Wade Pollock won discus with a toss of 138-3.