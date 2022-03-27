CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central juniors Sydney Morrell and Madisyn Baillie both won events at the Runners Roost Invitational on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Times and distances for all events were not available at press time Saturday.
Morrell won the 800-meter run, and joined senior Kaya Pillivant, sophomore Emma Hofmeister and freshman Rian Cordell-Reiner on the winning 4x800 relay team.
Baillie won high jump.
Senior Katie Thomson placed third in both long and triple jump.
On the boys side, senior Tristan Knueppel and sophomore Bridger Brokaw placed second and third, respectively, in the 1,600. Those two joined Jacob Frentheway and Dylan Teasley on a 4x400 relay team that placed in the top three and qualified for the Class 4A state meet.
Richard Prescott placed third in the 110 hurdles.
Pine's Slade wins in Morrill
CHEYENNE – Alyssa Slade was first in high jump after clearing 5-2 and finished fourth in the 200 (27.83) for the Pine Bluffs girls at the Morrill Early Bird meet Saturday in Morrill, Nebraska. Monse Serrano was second in discus (104-2) and third in shot put (33-2) and Alexis DePaulitte finished fourth in the 1600 (6:25.92) and fourth in the 800 (2:46.78).
The quarter of Merina Theobald, Maddie Brown, Janie Davis and DePaulitte were second in the 4x800 (12:28.18).
Carson Rabou was first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.82 seconds and placed second in the 300-meter hurdles (43.47) for the Pine Bluffs boys. Rabou also finished third in pole vault (11-6).
Reed Thompson claimed first in long jump with a leap of 18-11 and took third in triple jump (38-4) while Stuart Lerwick finished first in triple jump (39-8.25). Mitchell Birkhofer was fifth in discus (111-9).
The team of Tyler Christofferson, Thompson, Rabou and Dalton Schaefer were fourth in the 4x100 relay (48.10).
The boys finished tied for third with 61 points and the girls placed sixth with 45 points.
Burns wins four in Nebraska
CHEYENNE – Emma Gonzalez won two events for the Burns girls track and field team at the John Ganser Invite on Saturday in Sidney, Nebraska. Gonzalez was first in the 800 with a time of 2:35.80 and first in the 1600 (5:30.85). Rylee Jo Ward was first in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in 16.98 seconds and took second in the 300 hurdles (51.96). Ward also tied for first in pole vault (9-0).
Emma Norris tied for second in high jump (4-10) and Brooke Hansen notched a fourth place finish in discus with a heave of 92-11. Grace Steenbergen placed fifth in the 400 (1:07.59).
Joel Morales was second in the 100-meter with 11.65 seconds and Jackson Kirkbride was fourth in the 200 (24.16) and second in triple jump (42-6) for the Burns boys. Cody Hape clocked in second in the 400 (53.25) and was fourth in high jump after clearing 5-8. The team of Morales, Kirkbride, Hape and Conor Manlove finished third in the 4x100 relay with 45.75 seconds.
The Burns girls finished sixth as a team with 40 overall points and the boys were sixth with 44 points.
Kaycia Groth was third in the 100 (14.07) and Sarah Furia placed fourth in shot put (31-¼) for the Cheyenne South girls.
Jakub Randles finished second in the 200, timing in at 23.96 seconds and was fourth in the 400 (53.58). Gabriel Hernandez was third in long jump (19-4½) while Paxton Piasecki took third in pole vault (11-6) for the Bison.
The South boys were eighth with 24 points and the girls placed ninth with 10 points.