CHEYENNE — Richard Prescott finished first in the 110-meter hurdles (15.56), first in the 300 hurdles (41.54), first in triple jump (43-4.50) and second in long jump (21-2.50) to help the Cheyenne Central boys win the Wiseman Invite in Torrington on Friday.
Tristan Knueppel was first in the 1600 (4:34.97) and Shawn Basart was second (16.91). Bridger Brokaw finished first in the 3200 (9:54.78), Will Barrington was second (10:02.57) and Trevor Schmidt was third (10:43.95). Jackson Whitworth tied for second in high jump (5-8) and Omarui Mangram was second in triple jump (41-3). Auggie Lane took second in shot put (49-3.5) and Hadyn Fleming took second in discus (143-07) for the Indians, who totaled 173.50 points.
Madisyn Baillie was first in the 100 hurdles (15.63) and first in high jump (5-1) for the Central girls, who also placed first with 169.50. Averie Perriton finished second in the 300 hurdles (50.34) and tied for second in high jump (4-11). Sydney Morrell finished first in the 1600 (5:18.21) and first in the 400 (1:00.17). Kaya Pillivant was first in the 800 (2:23.18) while Katie Thomson placed first in triple jump (34-10). Karson Tempel tied for second in high jump and was third in triple jump (33-5.75).
Brinkley Lewis placed first in pole vault (10-6) and Kaylee Bell was second (10-0).
Taliah Morris finished first in 100-meter dash (12.32) and first in the 200 (25.56) for the Cheyenne East girls. Nadie Burdett was second in the 100 hurdles (16.61) and Bailey Haley was first in the 300 hurdles (49.80). Clara Kerschner took first in shot put (32-10.5) and Gracin Goff was third (32-1).
Elysiana Fonseca tied for second in high jump (4-11) with Burdett. Cayden Eicholtz tied for third in pole vault (9-6) and Ynes Ronnau was third in the 800 (2:32.39). The 4x100 team of Morris, Burdett, Haley and Bradie Schlabs timed in first (50.90) for the East girls, who were second with 126.50 points.
Marik Cummings clocked in first in the 100 (10.83) and first in the 200 (22.42) for the East boys while Jude Guevara was third in the 100 (11.22). Asher Turner finished third in the 800 (2:10.56). And Drew Jackson was second in high jump (5-8). The East boys were second with a team score of 131.
Ethan Norris finished third in the 110 hurdles (17.39) and Cody Hape tied for second in high jump (5-8) for the Burns boys, who were sixth with 43 points. Emma Gonzalez was first in the 3200 (12:25.75) for the Burns girls, who were fifth with 53 points.
Kaycia Groth was fourth in the 400 (1:04.37) for the Cheyenne South girls and Gamo Simental tied for second in high jump (5-8) and Paxton Piasecki was fourth in pole vault (12-0) for the South boys. The South girls finished eighth with 14 points and the boys were seventh with 32.