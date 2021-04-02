CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central senior Will Monger won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.44 seconds at the Wheatland Invitational on Thursday. Monger also took first in the 200- (23.66) and 400-meter dashes (52.72).
Tristan Kneuppel clocked in first in the 1600-meter run (4:38.38) and second in the 400 (53.04). Jacob Frentheway notched two second place finishes in the 800 (2:08.88) and 1600 (4:39.10).
Cole Marks took first in the 300-meter hurdles for the Indians (44.24).
Kaliff Guevara grabbed a second place finish for the Cheyenne East boys in the 100 (11.75) and Marik Cummings took second in the 200 (23.95). The relay team of Cummings, Guevara, Jude Guevara and Ian Garcia won the 4x100 meter relay (44.16).
Wade Pollock earned a first place finish in the shot put (49 feet-9½ inches) and second in the discus (139-09) for Burns while Jackson Kirkbride took third in the triple jump (41-2¾).
Emma Gonzalez took first in the 3200 for the Burns girls with a time of (12:04.15) and timed in second in the 1600 (5:43.51).
Katie Thomson clocked in first in the 100 hurdles for the Central girls (16.24) and Brinkley Lewis and Kaylee Bell took first and second in pole-vault. Dakota Lobmeyer took third in shot put (33-11).
Makaila Trujillo finished second in the 3200 for the East girls (12:36.41) and Bradie Schlabs took third in the 400 (1:02.95).
The relay team of Tiena Chu, Leslie Guerrero, Schlabs and Layla Robinson finished second in the 4x100 (54.47).
Pine girls second in Torrington
CHEYENNE – The Pine Bluffs girls finished second in the team standings at the T-Town Qualifier on Thursday in Torrington.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Kami Tangeman, Maegan Madden, Rachael Macy and Ashley Fabela won in 54.56 seconds, and missed the state qualifying mark by .16 seconds.
Alexa Sanchez, Ashley Shmidl, Ingrid Martinez and Hannah Wallowing Bull took second in the 4x800 relay (14 minutes, 1.96 seconds).
Ashlee Fjeld cleared 7 feet, 9 inches to place second in pole vault. Alexis DePaulitte (800-meter run), Shelby Thurin (1,600), Monse Serrano (shot put) and the 1,600 sprint medley relay team of Fabela, Madden, DePaulitte and Shelby Thurin all took third in their respective events.
Senior Greg Fornstrom placed third in the 3,200 for the Pine boys. Sophomore Stu Lerwick took third in high jump (5-1).