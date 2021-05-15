CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East seniors Kaliff Guevara and Levi Smith both won events at the Class 4A East Regional track and field meet Friday in Casper.
Guevara won triple jump with a leap of 48 feet, 1¾ inches, while Smith won the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 59.88 seconds.
Cheyenne Central senior Kalea Reisdorfer cleared 10 feet, 6 inches to win girls pole vault. Lady Indians sophomore Brinkley Lewis (10-0) and East sophomore Caydence Eicholtz (9-6) took second and third, respectively.
The Central boys are second in the team standings after one day with 46.5 points. East is sixth (24) and Cheyenne South is eighth (3). Sheridan leads the team race at 90 points.
The Central girls sit third (49), while East is sixth (21.83) and South is eighth (2). Kelly Walsh leads the girls team standings (54.5), while Sheridan is second (50).
Central sophomore Sydney Morrell was the runner-up in the 800-meter run at 2:17.73. Lady Indians junior Katie Thomson placed third in triple jump with a leap of 35 feet, 7½ inches.
The East girls 1,600 sprint medley relay team of Mikaila Trujillo, Elysiana Fonseca, Taliah Morris and Bradie Schlabs placed third (4:24.27).
The Central boys had junior Tristan Knueppel finish second in the 800 (2:00.39). Senior Cody Hunter cleared 13-11 to place third in pole vault.
Burns wins two events at 3A East
CHEYENNE – Burns track athletes got a pair of victories on the opening day of the Class 3A East Regional on Friday in Torrington.
Senior Wade Pollock reset his own school record in shot put with a winning heave of 52 feet, 5½ inches.
Junior Rylee Jo Ward cleared 9 feet, 9 inches to win girls pole vault.
The Burns girls are third in the team standings with 50 points. Buffalo leads at 70.5, while Douglas is second (52). The Burns boys are sixth with 31 points. Rawlins leads the boys team race with 52 points, while Douglas is second (46).
The Lady Broncs also got a runner-up effort from junior Emma Gonzalez in the 3,200-meter run (11 minutes, 48.60 seconds). Sophomore Emma Norris cleared 4-9 to split third in high jump.
The boys’ 4x100 relay team of Conor Manlove, Cody Hape, Jackson Kirkbride and Matt Ashworth took third in 46.03 seconds.
Pine Bluffs girls win 4x100 at 2A East
CHEYENNE – The Pine Bluffs girls quartet of Kami Tangeman, Maegan Madden, Rachael Macy and Ashley Fabela won the 4x100-meter relay title at the Class 2A East Regional meet Friday in Torrington.
The Lady Hornets finished in 53.37 seconds.
Pine Bluffs is third in the team standings after the first day with 45.5 team points. Tongue River leads at 79, while Glenrock is second (57.5).
Hornets’ senior Shelby Thurin placed second in the 3,200-meter run (13 minutes, 58.57 seconds). Junior Alexis DePaulitte also placed third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:31.28.
Fabela, Madden, Thurin and DePaulitte joined forces to place third in the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay (4:45.04).
The Pine Bluffs boys are sixth in the team race. Tongue River also leads the boys team standings with 69 points. Big Horn is second (53).
The Hornets got a runner-up effort from junior Carson Rabou in pole vault (9 feet, 9 inches). Classmate Reed Thompson placed third in long jump (19-0).