CHEYENNE — Taliah Morris placed first in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.46 seconds and was first in long jump (18-9½) for Cheyenne East on Friday at the Wheatland Invite.
Emma Smith was second in the 3200-meter run (1:50.69) while Cadence Eicholtz tied for second in pole vault (9-1) and Abbie Mickelson was second in shot put (33-6¼).
Reeannicca Grays, Boden Liljedahl, Bailey Haley and Morris were first in the 4x100 (50.93) for East.
Marik Cummings clocked in first in the boys 100 (10.87) and Jude Guevara finished first in long jump (20-2½). Arthur Carrillo was third in shot put (42-9).
Connor Parks placed third in the 3200 (10:48.79) and the team of Garcia, Cummings, Garet Schlabs, and Caleb Ruff took first in the 1600 sprint medley (3:51.82) and first in the 4x100 (43.23).
Rylee Ward placed first in the 100 meter hurdles (17.35) and tied second in pole vault (9-1) for the Burns girls. Emma Gonzalez timed in third in the 400 (1:04.33) while Emma Norris finished first in high jump (4-11).
Ethan Norris took second in the 110 hurdles (17.79) and second in the 300 hurdles (45.95) for the Burns boys.
Joel Morales, Conor Manlove, Jackson Kirkbride and Mason Medley finished second in the 1600 (4:01.83) and Cooper Sanchez, Cody Piasecki, Spencer Smith and Dylan Ashworth were first in the 4x800 (9:28.96).
Darby Downham was second in the 400 (1:03.47) for the Cheyenne South girls. Lleyton Valdez was second in the boys 200 (23.23) and Jakub Randles was third in the 400 (54.18) for the Bison. Paxton Piasecki finished third in pole vault (12-0).
Gabriel Hernandez, Jakub Randles, Valdez and Matt Rivera were second in the 4x100 (45.03).
The East boys placed third with 79 points while Burns was fifth (58.50) and South was sixth (41.50). The East girls were third (86.08) while Burns placed fifth (52.50) and South was 12th (17.75).