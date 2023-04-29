CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell won both the 800- and 1,600-meter runs at the invitation-only Wyoming Track Classic on Friday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.
Morrell finished the 800 in 2 minutes, 14.79 seconds and the 1,600 in 4:59.68.
Classmate Madisyn Baillie won high jump by clearing 5 feet, 5 inches. She also was runner-up in the 100 hurdles (14.92 seconds). Sophomore Karson Tempel won triple jump with a leap of 36-11. She was third in long jump (16-8¼).
Central senior Brinkley Lewis cleared 10-6 to finish second in pole vault.
The Lady Indians on the team title at the meet with 74 points. Kelly Walsh was second at 71.5.
On the boys side, Central senior Auggie Lain heaved the shot put 52-1¾ to win. Junior Hadyn Fleming toss the discus 159-9 to claim top honors in that event. Fleming was sixth in shot put (49-6½).
Central junior TaVion Taylor-Byrd jumped 42-11 to place second in triple jump.
Burns senior Cody Hape placed second in the 400 with a personal-best time of 49.00 seconds.
Central’s boys were third in the team standings.
East’s Morris wins 2 at Longmont
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East junior Taliah Morris won two individual events at the Longmont Invitational on Friday.
Morris won the 100-meter dash in 12.26 seconds. She claimed first in long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 2 inches. She also joined Bradie Schlabs, Kendra Upton and Nadia Burdett on the winning 4x100 relay team (50.08).
The Lady Thunderbirds 4x800 relay team of Schlabs, Ynes Ronnau, Leslie Guerrero and Sydni Sawyer also placed second (10 minutes, 5.54 seconds).
County athletes shine at T-Town Qualifier
CHEYENNE – Athletes from around Laramie County took top honors at the T-Town Qualifier on Friday in Torrington.
Junior Ethan Norris won the 110-meter hurdles (16.35) and pole vault (11-0) to help the Burns boys finish second as a team. Senior Cody Piasecki won high jump (5 feet, 8 inches).
The Broncs also won 4x100, 4x800 and 1,600 sprint medley relays.
Pine Bluffs junior Brayden Sumare won the 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 59.12 seconds) and was second in the 800 (2:19.61). Senior Dalton Schaefer won long jump (19-8¾).
Cheyenne South sophomore Rachel Hedum won the 300 hurdles (53.19), placed second in the 200 (28.59) and seventh in the 100 (13.93).
Burns senior Emma Norris cleared 5-0 to win high jump.