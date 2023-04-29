Sydney Morrell

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell won both the 800- and 1,600-meter runs at the invitation-only Wyoming Track Classic on Friday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

Morrell finished the 800 in 2 minutes, 14.79 seconds and the 1,600 in 4:59.68.


