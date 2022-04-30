CHEYENNE — Reed Thompson took first in high jump (5 foot, 6 inches) and was second in long jump (20-1) at the T-Town qualifier in Torrington on Friday to help the Pine Bluffs boys finish third with 110 points.
Carson Rabou placed first in the 110 hurdles (17.30), third in pole vault (10-6), and fourth in the 300 hurdles (48.46) and Stu Lerwick was second in discus (127-10), second in high jump (5-4) and third in long jump (17-5). Dalton Schaefer was second in pole vault (11-0).
The relay team of Tyler Christofferson, Thompson, Abe Serrano and Schaefer were first in the 4x100 (47.97).
Jackson Kirkbride was first in triple jump (40-5) and Cody Piasecki placed second (38-10) while Mason Medley was fourth (37-2.50) for the Burns boys.
Spencer Smith was second in the 1600 (5:04.71) and Cooper Allen finished second in the 3200 (13:49.50). Ethan Norris finished second in the 110-meter hurdles (17.30), third in the 300 hurdles (46.70) and fourth in pole vault (10-0).
Burns finished fifth with 75.5 points.
Emma Norris tied for first in high jump (4-10) and Kamber Clarson tied for first in pole vault (8-6) while Brooke Hansen was third (7-6) for the Burns girls. Grace Steenbergen clocked in second in the 400 (1:06.36), was fifth in long jump (13-5) and fifth in triple jump (29-5.5).
Merina Theobald placed second in the 800 (2:55.54) and Janie Davis timed in fourth (3:04.21) for the Pine Bluffs girls. Monse Serrano was third in shot put (36-1) and second discus (113-10). Jessica Hoffman was third in discus 112-10 and Alyssa Slade tied for first in high jump (4-10).
The relay team of Kami Tangeman, Cathy Purdum, Rachael Macy and Slade was first in the 4x100 (54.87).
The Pine Bluffs girls were third with 91 points and the Burns girls finished sixth (60.5).