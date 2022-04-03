CHEYENNE – Carson Rabou placed first in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.54 seconds and tied for second in pole vault (10-6) to help lead the Pine Bluffs boys track team to a team title at the Bayard Invitational in Bayard, Nebraska on Saturday. The Hornets won with 86 points.
Reed Thompson placed first in long jump (19-2.5) and second in triple jump (40-3.75) while Dalton Schaefer was second in long jump (19-2.5) and fourth in pole vault (10-6). Stu Lerwick was second in discus (123-9) and tied for fifth in high jump with Thompson (5-4).
Monse Serrano came in second in shot put (34-0) and third in discus (103-8) for the Pine Bluffs girls. Cathy Purdum finished second in triple jump (31-9).
Emma Gonzalez finished first in the 1600 (5:38.53) and first in the 3200 (11:45.62) for the Burns girls. Rylee Jo Ward was first in the 100 hurdles (17.09), first in pole vault (9-0) and third in the 300 hurdles (51.00).
Jackson Kirkbride finished first in triple jump (40-8) and was fifth in the 200 for the Burns boys.
The Pine Bluffs boys finished first with 86 points and Burns was ninth with 35.5. The Burns girls placed third with 68.5 points and the Pine Bluffs girls were fifth with 53.
Central wins two in Fort Collins
Richard Prescott placed first in triple jump (43-0) and was second in the 110 hurdles (15.64) for the Cheyenne Central boys at the Altitude Invite in Fort Collins, Colorado on Saturday. Prescott was also third in long jump (20-9.75) and Tristan Knueppel clocked in third in the 3200 (9:53.73).
Madisyn Baillie finished first in high jump (5-3) and third in the 300 hurdles (47.59) and Sydney Morrell timed in third in the 800 (2:17.63). Brinkley Lewis was second in pole vault (10-0) and Katie Thomson was second in long jump (16-09) for the Central girls.