CHEYENNE – Alyssa Slade broke Pine Bluff’s school record in the high jump with a final mark of 5-4 at the CD Bayard Invitational in Nebraska on Saturday. It was the lone win on the girls side.
Dalton Schaefer picked up a win in the boys long jump with a final mark of 20-4 1/2. Stuart Lerwick won the boys triple jump with a final distance of 42-6.
Cody Hape and Ethan Norris picked up the lone wins for the Burns Broncs on either side. Hape posted a final time of 2 minutes, 6.07 seconds in the boys 800-meter run. Ethan Norris posted a final time of 16.77 in the 110-meter hurdles. Emma Norris had the girls highest place finish on the day, recording a mark of 4-8 in the girls High Jump to finish tied for third.
Central girls finish fourth in Fort Collins
CHEYENNE – Brinkley Lewis and Sydney Morrell notched first place finishes for the Cheyenne Central track team at the Altitude Invitational in Fort Collins on Saturday. Lewis won the pole vault with a final mark off 11-0, while Morrell took home a win in the 3200 (10 minutes, 45.02 seconds).
On the boys side TaVion Taylor-Byrd had the highest-place finish for the Indians, posting second-place finish in the triple jump (42-7). Haydn Fleming added a pair of third-place finishes in the shot put (48-7 1/2) and discus (143-1 ½)
East’s Abbie Mickelson took home the lone win for the Thunderbirds, posting a 37-4 mark in the shot put.