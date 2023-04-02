Pine Bluffs logo

CHEYENNE – Alyssa Slade broke Pine Bluff’s school record in the high jump with a final mark of 5-4 at the CD Bayard Invitational in Nebraska on Saturday. It was the lone win on the girls side.

Dalton Schaefer picked up a win in the boys long jump with a final mark of 20-4 1/2. Stuart Lerwick won the boys triple jump with a final distance of 42-6.


