CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South senior Caydince Groth won both the 100-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles at the Sidney (Nebraska) Invitational on Saturday.
Groth won the 100 in a school-record time of 12.84 seconds. She posted a time of 48.21 seconds in her first time running the 300 hurdles at a meet. She also joined Kaycia Groth, Darby Downham and Paige Guille on the runner-up 4x100 relay team (53.06).
Downham placed second in the 400 (1 minute, 5.66 seconds). Guille was fourth in the 400 (1:06.29).
Burns had senior Layne Burnett finish fourth in the 800 (2:41.24). She joined Madison Thompson, Emma Gonzalez and Grace Steenbergen on the third-placed 4x800 relay team (11:02.81).
Junior Rylee Jo Ward placed fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.80).
The South boys saw sophomore Lleyton Valdez win the 200 (24.81) and take second in the 100 (11.62). He joined Noah Liechti, Jakub Randles and Gabriel Hernandez on the winning 4x100 quartet (26.23).
Burns senior Wade Pollock placed second in both shot put and discus. He heaved the shot 49 feet, 4 inches and tossed the discus 129-8. Both marks are personal bests.
Pine Bluffs girls win relay in Morrill
CHEYENNE – The quartet of Kami Tangeman, Maegan Madden, Rachael Macy and Ashley Fabela won the 4x100-meter relay at the Morrill (Nebraska) Early Bird meet on Saturday.
Pine Bluffs finished the race in 55.21 seconds. Fabela also took third in the 300-meter hurdles (56.16) and eighth in the 100 hurdles (20.16).
Ashley Fjeld cleared 8 feet to place second in pole vault. Alexis DePaulitte placed second in the 800 (2 minutes, 41.77 seconds), while Shelby Thurin was fourth (2:45.33).
The Lady Hornets finished sixth in the team standings.
The Pine boys’ top finish of the meet came from the 4x400 relay team of Carson Rabou, Tyler Christofferson, Jace Slade and Ty Sweeter (4:14.40).