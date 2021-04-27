CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne South girls and boys track and field teams combined to win seven events during a dual Monday at Laramie.
The Lady Plainsmen topped South (304-97), and the Laramie boys picked up a (275-135) victory.
The South girls got wins from Caydince Groth (100-meter dash), Kaycia Groth (200-meter dash) and the 4x400 relay team of both Groths, Darby Downham and Paige Guille.
The Bison boys got three relay wins.
The team of Noah Liechti, Lleyton Valdez, Jakub Randles and Gamo Simental won the 4x100 (46.16 seconds). Liechti, Randles, Valdez and Kaleb Gissendanner won the 1,600 sprint medley relay (4 minutes, 0.73 seconds).
Randles, Gissendanner, Jack Bechtel and Andrew Montoya won the 4x400 (3:57.90).
Jarrett Fife won the 300 hurdles (51.63) and placed second in triple jump (34 feet, 11½ inches).
Burns athletes place at Best in the West
CHEYENNE – Burns senior Wade Pollock and junior Rylee Jo Ward both placed in the top five in two individual events at the invitation-only Best in the West meet Monday in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Pollock toss the discus 144 feet, 2½ inches to take second. He also was second in shot put with a heave of 48-1½.
Ward finished third in the 100 hurdles (16.92 seconds) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (51.76).
Burns junior Emma Gonzalez crossed the finish line second in the 3,200-meter run (10 minutes, 41.27 seconds). Gonzalez also joined Layne Burnett, Saria Eklund and Grace Steenbergen on the third-place 4x800 relay team (10:30.93).
Senior Colby Stockton also picked up runner-up honors in the boys 3,200 (10:41.27). Junior Kamber Clayson cleared 8-6 to place third in pole vault.
Pine Bluffs junior Alexis DePaulitte placed fourth in the 800 (2:30.89).