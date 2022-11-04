CASPER – The Burns Lady Broncs knocked off No. 4-seeded Tongue River on Friday to advance to the Class 2A semifinals.
It took the Lady Broncs everything they had to put away the Eagles, but they managed to get it done in five sets, 23-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-18, 16-14.
“(We just had) determination and grit,” Broncs coach Anndee McKinney said. “It was wild, and Tongue River played fantastic.”
"We have always been a blue-collar team, where everyone just plays and works. I knew they were going to try to pull it through, and they wouldn't give up."
The Broncs held a big lead in the first set, but Tongue River battled back to eventually tie things up at 23. The Eagles won the next two points to complete the comeback and win 25-23.
Midway through the second set, the Broncs held another seven-point lead. However, the Eagles clawed their way back into the set to make things interesting. This time, Burns didn't relinquish its lead, and went on to win, 25-23.
Both teams traded wins in sets three and four to send the game to a fifth set. The two teams battled, with Burns taking a 10-5 lead before falling down 12-10. But the Broncs would not be denied, and came up with some clutch plays to tie the game at 14. Burns went on to win the next two points to take the deciding set 16-14.
The Broncs will play at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Class 2A state title game against Big Horn – a team McKinney said they have been preparing for since losing to them in the 2A regional tournament.