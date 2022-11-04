CASPER – The Burns Lady Broncs knocked off No. 4-seeded Tongue River on Friday to advance to the Class 2A semifinals.

It took the Lady Broncs everything they had to put away the Eagles, but they managed to get it done in five sets, 23-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-18, 16-14.

