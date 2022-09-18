PREP VOLLEYBALL: Burns downs Pine Bluffs in four Sep 18, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Burns rallied for a 15-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-16 over visiting Pine Bluffs on Saturday evening.Emma Norris posted 15 kills and 13 digs, while Brook Hansen had 12 kills and 10 digs. Both players had five service aces.Setter Tehya Gallegos dished out 32 assists to go with 14 digs. Savannah Kirkbride notched 10 digs and nine kills.Pine Bluffs did not provide any stats or information to WyoSports. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dig Kill Bluff Pine Burn Tehya Gallegos Kirkbride Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys get commitment from 3-star point guard Makaih Williams Brothers, former teammates on opposite sides of UW-Air Force matchup Cowboys take down Air Force in MW opener Christensen living out dream at Wyoming Pokes prepare for unique Air Force offense