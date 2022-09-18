Burns logo orange.jpg

CHEYENNE – Burns rallied for a 15-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-16 over visiting Pine Bluffs on Saturday evening.

Emma Norris posted 15 kills and 13 digs, while Brook Hansen had 12 kills and 10 digs. Both players had five service aces.

