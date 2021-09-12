PREP VOLLEYBALL: Burns drops two matches in Rawlins Sep 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Kylie Gallegos Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Buy Now Rylee Jo Ward Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — After winning its pool at the Rawlins Invitational, the Burns volleyball team competed in the gold bracket on Saturday.The Lady Broncs lost to Buffalo 21-16, 21-8 and fell to Douglas 22-20, 21-14.Emma Norris had 24 kills on the weekend and Kylie Gallegos added 12. Diomena Mercer finished with 25 digs and Rylee Ward ended the weekend with 52 assists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Late heroics lift Wyoming past Montana State Central grad Joshua Creel earns spot on PGA Tour Kirkbride emerges for Broncs Preparation met opportunity for East's Rosner and Brinkman Former coach sues LCCC for wrongful termination Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists