CHEYENNE — After winning its pool at the Rawlins Invitational, the Burns volleyball team competed in the gold bracket on Saturday.

The Lady Broncs lost to Buffalo 21-16, 21-8 and fell to Douglas 22-20, 21-14.

Emma Norris had 24 kills on the weekend and Kylie Gallegos added 12. Diomena Mercer finished with 25 digs and Rylee Ward ended the weekend with 52 assists.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus