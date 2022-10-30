Burns logo black.jpg

CHEYENNE – Burns will be the East Region’s No. 2 seed at the Class 2A state tournament after falling to Big Horn 25-21, 25-18, 25-11 in the regional final Saturday.

Emma Norris had a team-high eight kills to go with 10 digs, while Brooke Hansen added seven kills and seven digs. Junior setter Tehya Gallegos finished with 19 assists and nine digs.

