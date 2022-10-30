PREP VOLLEYBALL: Burns gets 2A East's No. 2 seed Oct 30, 2022 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Burns will be the East Region’s No. 2 seed at the Class 2A state tournament after falling to Big Horn 25-21, 25-18, 25-11 in the regional final Saturday.Emma Norris had a team-high eight kills to go with 10 digs, while Brooke Hansen added seven kills and seven digs. Junior setter Tehya Gallegos finished with 19 assists and nine digs.The Lady Broncs will be making their second consecutive state tournament appearance. They open with West No. 3 seed Greybull at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Wyoming Center in Casper. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elisiana Manzanares Cherisa Applehunt Bison Sport Cheyenne South Jordynn Brennan Lorali Moody Dig Win Lead Kill Match Central Indian Thunder Basin Tournament Seed Volleyball Block Setter Assist Appearance Broncs Greybull Burn Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Central senior John Deti's first touchdown had added significance Wrook Brown shows flashes in first career start against Lobos Cowboys carrying momentum into road matchup with Hawaii Aaron Gallant looks to help restore winning culture with Cheyenne hockey Boise State maintains No. 1 ranking in Mountain West