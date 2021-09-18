PREP VOLLEYBALL: Burns picks up sweep at Rawlins Sep 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Emma Norris had 11 kills and three blocks to help the Burns volleyball team to a 26-24, 25-21, 25-18 victory on Friday afternoon in Rawlins.Kylie Gallegos added 11 digs, seven kills, three blocks and a pair of ace serves. Rylie Jo Ward dished out 26 assists to go with five kills and two lbocks.Savannah Kirkbride posted five blocks. Diomena Mercer notched 21 digs.The Lady Broncs host Torrington at 11 a.m. today.Central falls to LaramieCHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central was swept by top-ranked Laramie 25-15, 25-13, 25-17 On Friday in Laramie. Ava Beveridge finished with four kills for the Lady Indians while Paige Elmstrand, Joslyn Seidenburg and Ashlyn Ruder tallied two kills. Kelsi Warner had five assists and two aces.Libero Lydia Looby finished with 13 digs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section Special Sections - WyoSports To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Wyoming holds off NIU despite fourth-quarter collapse POKES IN THE PROS: Six UW alums start NFL season openers Jackson has become a spark for Thunderbirds Seasoned Ball State squad provides test for UW on both sides of ball First-half explosion showcases potential of UW offense Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists