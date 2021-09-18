Burns logo orange.jpg

CHEYENNE – Emma Norris had 11 kills and three blocks to help the Burns volleyball team to a 26-24, 25-21, 25-18 victory on Friday afternoon in Rawlins.

Kylie Gallegos added 11 digs, seven kills, three blocks and a pair of ace serves. Rylie Jo Ward dished out 26 assists to go with five kills and two lbocks.

Savannah Kirkbride posted five blocks. Diomena Mercer notched 21 digs.

The Lady Broncs host Torrington at 11 a.m. today.

Central falls to Laramie

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central was swept by top-ranked Laramie 25-15, 25-13, 25-17 On Friday in Laramie. 

Ava Beveridge finished with four kills for the Lady Indians while Paige Elmstrand, Joslyn Seidenburg and Ashlyn Ruder tallied two kills. Kelsi Warner had five assists and two aces.

Libero Lydia Looby finished with 13 digs.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus