CHEYENNE – Senior setter Rylee Jo Ward dished out 17 assists to go with 11 digs and three ace serves to help Burns to a 25-22, 25-14, 25-22 victory Thursday in Wheatland.

Senior libero Diomena Mercer posted 18 digs, while junior Emma Norris added 11 digs, eight kills and two solo blocks.

Savannah Kirkbride and Sienna Gallegos chipped in with eight and seven digs, respectively.

