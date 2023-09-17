Brooke Hansen

Brooke Hansen

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Burns picked up a 13-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 victory at Pine Bluffs on Saturday afternoon.

Brooke Hansen and Sienna Gallegos notched 18 and 10 kills, respectively. Teyha Gallegos dished out 34 assists while Madison Foley added 12 digs.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus