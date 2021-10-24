PREP VOLLEYBALL: Burns splits in Newcastle Oct 24, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – The Burns volleyball team split matches with Buffalo and Newcastle on Saturday in Newcastle.The Lady Broncs started the day with a 24-26, 24-26, 25-16, 25-11, 13-15 loss to Buffalo.Senior Rylee Jo Ward dished out 47 assists to go with 14 digs and five kills. Classmate Diomena Mercer chipped in with 17 digs, while junior Emma Norris had 22 kills and 17 digs.Savannah Kirkbride added 19 digs, while Brook Hansen posted 11 kills. Norris also had four ace serves, while Ward, Kirkbride and Hansen all had three each.Burns close the day with a 25-23, 23-25, 16-25, 25-18, 15-0 win over Newcastle.Ward had 46 assists and 11 digs, while Mercer tallied 13 digs. Senior Kylie Gallegos had 10 digs and four solo blocks.Norris had 20 kills and 14 digs, while Kirkbride added 10 digs. Hansen finished with 16 kills, 11 digs and four ace serves. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Josh Allen’s MVP chase captivates Cowboy Nation UW reopens QB competition, takes ‘critical look’ at offense PREP VOLLEYBALL: Ward sets record in Burns win over Torrington Experience, improved vision have Pugh excelling for T-Birds Pokes in the Pros: Five Cowboys start for their NFL squads Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists