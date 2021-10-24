Burns logo black.jpg

CHEYENNE – The Burns volleyball team split matches with Buffalo and Newcastle on Saturday in Newcastle.

The Lady Broncs started the day with a 24-26, 24-26, 25-16, 25-11, 13-15 loss to Buffalo.

Senior Rylee Jo Ward dished out 47 assists to go with 14 digs and five kills. Classmate Diomena Mercer chipped in with 17 digs, while junior Emma Norris had 22 kills and 17 digs.

Savannah Kirkbride added 19 digs, while Brook Hansen posted 11 kills. Norris also had four ace serves, while Ward, Kirkbride and Hansen all had three each.

Burns close the day with a 25-23, 23-25, 16-25, 25-18, 15-0 win over Newcastle.

Ward had 46 assists and 11 digs, while Mercer tallied 13 digs. Senior Kylie Gallegos had 10 digs and four solo blocks.

Norris had 20 kills and 14 digs, while Kirkbride added 10 digs. Hansen finished with 16 kills, 11 digs and four ace serves.

