PREP VOLLEYBALL: Burns sweeps Lingle Oct 22, 2022

CHEYENNE – Emma Norris notched 18 digs and 10 kills to help Burns to a 27-25, 25-19, 25-16 victory Friday at Lingle-Fort Laramie.

Lingle led the opening game 24-20 before No. 2-ranked Burns rallied for the win.

Savannah Kirkbride added 11 digs for the Broncs. Sienna Gallegos added eight kills and seven digs, while Tehya Gallegos dished out 23 assists.

Laramie 3
Cheyenne East 0

CHEYENNE – Reigning Class 4A state champion Laramie picked up a 25-23, 25-20, 25-15 victory Friday night at Cheyenne East.

East got 10 kills from senior Elysiana Fonseca. Classmate Mikinzie Robbins added eight. Senior libero Boden Liljedahl notched 13 digs. Junior setter Bradie Schlabs had 21 assists and seven digs. Junior Gracin Goff dished out 13 assists.