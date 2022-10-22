Burns logo orange.jpg

CHEYENNE – Emma Norris notched 18 digs and 10 kills to help Burns to a 27-25, 25-19, 25-16 victory Friday at Lingle-Fort Laramie.

Lingle led the opening game 24-20 before No. 2-ranked Burns rallied for the win.

