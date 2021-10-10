PREP VOLLEYBALL: Burns sweeps Thermopolis Oct 10, 2021 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — Emma Norris tallied 14 kills and eight digs to lead Burns over Thermopolis in straight sets 25-23, 25-19, 25-18 on Saturday.Rylee Jo Ward finished with 28 assists and six digs. Kylie Gallegos added seven kills and eight digs and Diomena Mercer had seven digs.Brooke Hansen added six kills and 10 digs for the Lady Broncs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now East's Gavin Goff continues to improve as a QB UW prepares for unique Air Force offense COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Macleary sets Minot State record in loss UW eager to show passing progress is no fluke East capitalizes on late Central miscues to prevail Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists