Burns logo orange.jpg

CHEYENNE — Emma Norris tallied 14 kills and eight digs to lead Burns over Thermopolis in straight sets 25-23, 25-19, 25-18 on Saturday.

Rylee Jo Ward finished with 28 assists and six digs. Kylie Gallegos added seven kills and eight digs and Diomena Mercer had seven digs.

Brooke Hansen added six kills and 10 digs for the Lady Broncs.

