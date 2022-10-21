Burns logo black.jpg

CHEYENNE – Emma Norris and Sienna Gallegos both posted 12 kills to help No. 2-ranked Burns to a 25-14, 25-21, 25-21 victory over visiting Pine Bluffs on Thursday.

Norris added nine digs, while Gallegos had eight. Brooke Hansen recorded 10 digs to go with seven kills. Junior Tehya Gallegos dished out 31 assists to go with seven digs.

