PREP VOLLEYBALL: Burns sweeps visiting Pine Bluffs Oct 21, 2022

CHEYENNE – Emma Norris and Sienna Gallegos both posted 12 kills to help No. 2-ranked Burns to a 25-14, 25-21, 25-21 victory over visiting Pine Bluffs on Thursday.

Norris added nine digs, while Gallegos had eight. Brooke Hansen recorded 10 digs to go with seven kills. Junior Tehya Gallegos dished out 31 assists to go with seven digs.

Pine Bluffs did not provide any information to WyoSports by deadline Thursday.

Laramie 3, Central 0

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central fell at Laramie 25-14, 25-14, 25-18 on Thursday night.

Sophia Thomas finished with nine assists and six digs. Madisyn Baillie had seven digs and three kills. Izzy Kelly also had six digs.

From staff reports