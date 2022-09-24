PREP VOLLEYBALL: Burns tops Lingle in four Sep 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Emma Norris notched 19 kills and 13 digs to help No. 2-ranked Burns to a 25-23, 24-26, 25-19, 25-13 victory over visiting Lingle-Fort Laramie on Friday evening.The Broncs also got 20 digs and nine kills from Brooke Hansen. Sienna Gallegos tallied 13 kills and nine digs. Junior setter Tehya Gallegos dished out 42 assists to go with 11 digs.Burns plays at Torrington at 3 p.m. today.East goes 2-1 at Casper InviteCHEYENNE – Cheyenne East won two matches and lost another on Friday at the Casper Invitational.The Lady Thunderbirds beat Rawlins (25-9, 25-19) and Rock Springs (25-10, 25-18), but lost to Natrona County (25-23, 25-18).Janie Merritt posted 18 kills and 21 digs on the day, while Bradie Schlabs dished out 35 assists to go with 16 digs and 14 kills. Gracin Goff added 44 assists and 10 digs.Elysiana Fonseca and Taliah Morris tallied 17 and 13 kills, respectively. Nadia Farris chipped in with 11 kills. Senior libero Boden Liljedahl had a team-best 49 digs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dig Kill Sport Medicine Military Gallegos Burn Tehya Gallegos Emma Norris Setter Cheyenne Assist Boden Liljedahl Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now UW preparing for ‘traditional football’ against BYU Little separation in first MW power rankings Pokes in the Pros: Gipson snares INT, Wilson nets three tackles Central freshman Hailey Mathis-Breitkopf dominating on tennis court Wyoming-BYU showdown renews historic rivalry