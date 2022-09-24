Burns logo black.jpg

CHEYENNE – Emma Norris notched 19 kills and 13 digs to help No. 2-ranked Burns to a 25-23, 24-26, 25-19, 25-13 victory over visiting Lingle-Fort Laramie on Friday evening.

The Broncs also got 20 digs and nine kills from Brooke Hansen. Sienna Gallegos tallied 13 kills and nine digs. Junior setter Tehya Gallegos dished out 42 assists to go with 11 digs.

