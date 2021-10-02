PREP VOLLEYBALL: East falls to Kelly Walsh Oct 2, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Jenna Merritt Elysiana Fonseca Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East dropped a three-set match to Kelly Walsh 25-18, 25-22, 25-11 on Friday in Casper.Jenna Merritt led East with seven kills. Elysiana Fonseca added five kills and three blocks. Alison Crock had 17 kills and two digs for the Lady T-Birds and libero Boden Liljedahl added 15 digs.East plays at Sheridan today at noon.Sheridan 3Cheyenne Central 1CHEYENNE – Senior libero Lydia Looby recorded 24 digs for Cheyenne Central during a 17-25, 20-25, 25-21, 20-25 loss Friday at Sheridan.Senior setter Kelsi Warner dished out 12 assists to go with 11 digs, while classmate Emma Peel had 11 digs and nine assists. Senior Lauren Sullivan notched 12 digs.Paige Elmstrand paced the Indians in kills with six.Central plays at Kelly Walsh at noon today in Casper.Burns goes 1-2 in ScottsbluffCHEYENNE – Burns posted a 1-2 record on the first day of the Twin Cities Invitational on Friday in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.The Lady Broncs lost to Gering, Nebraska (25-15, 25-16) and Sidney, Nebraska (25-21, 25-20). They topped St. Thomas More of Rapid City, South Dakota (25-11, 25-23).Senior Rylee Jo Ward dished out 41 assists to go with 27 digs and six kills. Classmate Diomena Mercer had 26 digs.Emma Norris posted 23 kills, 18 digs and six blocks, while Savannah Kirkbride had 13 digs on the day.The Broncs play again at 10 a.m. today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now UW avoids upset at UConn with late two-point stop Pokes in the Pros: Logan Wilson snares 2 INTs in Bengals win Cowboys enter bye week after another close call NDSCS quarterback Graedyn Buell honored by NJCAA Playing for Pablo: Plainsmen to honor injured teammate during game against Rock Springs Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists