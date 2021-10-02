CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East dropped a three-set match to Kelly Walsh 25-18, 25-22, 25-11 on Friday in Casper.

Jenna Merritt led East with seven kills. Elysiana Fonseca added five kills and three blocks. Alison Crock had 17 kills and two digs for the Lady T-Birds and libero Boden Liljedahl added 15 digs.

East plays at Sheridan today at noon.

Sheridan 3
Cheyenne Central 1

CHEYENNE – Senior libero Lydia Looby recorded 24 digs for Cheyenne Central during a 17-25, 20-25, 25-21, 20-25 loss Friday at Sheridan.

Senior setter Kelsi Warner dished out 12 assists to go with 11 digs, while classmate Emma Peel had 11 digs and nine assists. Senior Lauren Sullivan notched 12 digs.

Paige Elmstrand paced the Indians in kills with six.

Central plays at Kelly Walsh at noon today in Casper.

Burns goes 1-2 in Scottsbluff

CHEYENNE – Burns posted a 1-2 record on the first day of the Twin Cities Invitational on Friday in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

The Lady Broncs lost to Gering, Nebraska (25-15, 25-16) and Sidney, Nebraska (25-21, 25-20). They topped St. Thomas More of Rapid City, South Dakota (25-11, 25-23).

Senior Rylee Jo Ward dished out 41 assists to go with 27 digs and six kills. Classmate Diomena Mercer had 26 digs.

Emma Norris posted 23 kills, 18 digs and six blocks, while Savannah Kirkbride had 13 digs on the day.

The Broncs play again at 10 a.m. today.

