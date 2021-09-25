PREP VOLLEYBALL: East goes 3-0 in Casper Sep 25, 2021 Sep 25, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East went 3-0 on Friday at the Casper Invitational, sweeping all three of its opponents. The Lady T-Birds defeated Campbell County 26-24, 25-15, Natrona County 25-23, 25-21 and Rawlins 25-19, 25-12.Elysiana Fonseca paced East with 19 kills and eight blocks. Jenna Merritt added 18 kills and five blocks. Hannah Harrington finished with 11 kills and 15 digs. Setter Alison Crock had 41 assists and libero Boden Liljedahl had 31 digs.Wheatland 3Burns 2CHEYENNE – Wheatland rallied for a 23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-13 victory Friday in Burns.Burns was led by senior Rylee Jo Ward’s 27 digs and 13 kills. Classmate Diomena Mercer added 29 digs. Senior Kylie Gallegos posted 26 digs, five assisted blocks and four kills.Emma Norris notched 21 digs, 17 kills, three assists blocks and a solo block. Saravannah Kirkbride finished with 13 digs and four assisted blocks.Brooke Hansen contributed 16 digs and 15 kills.Central goes 1-2 in CasperCHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central went 1-2 on the first day of the Casper Invitational.The Lady Indians lost to Rock Springs (25-20, 25-17) and Kelly Walsh (25-14, 25-16) before beating Worland (25-22, 25-19).No other information was provided to WyoSports on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Block Assist Kill Dig Sport Volleyball Casper Boden Liljedahl Emma Norris Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Moyte cousins thriving on tennis court for South UW blows out Ball State with complete performance Local arm wrestler wins world title Pokes in the Pros: Wilson, Wingard lead their teams in tackles UW not looking past winless UConn Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists