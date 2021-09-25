Cheyenne East

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East went 3-0 on Friday at the Casper Invitational, sweeping all three of its opponents. 

The Lady T-Birds defeated Campbell County 26-24, 25-15, Natrona County 25-23, 25-21 and Rawlins 25-19, 25-12.

Elysiana Fonseca paced East with 19 kills and eight blocks. Jenna Merritt added 18 kills and five blocks. Hannah Harrington finished with 11 kills and 15 digs. 

Setter Alison Crock had 41 assists and libero Boden Liljedahl had 31 digs.

Wheatland 3
Burns 2

CHEYENNE – Wheatland rallied for a 23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-13 victory Friday in Burns.

Burns was led by senior Rylee Jo Ward’s 27 digs and 13 kills. Classmate Diomena Mercer added 29 digs. Senior Kylie Gallegos posted 26 digs, five assisted blocks and four kills.

Emma Norris notched 21 digs, 17 kills, three assists blocks and a solo block. Saravannah Kirkbride finished with 13 digs and four assisted blocks.

Brooke Hansen contributed 16 digs and 15 kills.

Central goes 1-2 in Casper

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central went 1-2 on the first day of the Casper Invitational.

The Lady Indians lost to Rock Springs (25-20, 25-17) and Kelly Walsh (25-14, 25-16) before beating Worland (25-22, 25-19).

No other information was provided to WyoSports on Friday.

