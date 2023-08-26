CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East opened the Cheyenne Invitational with three two-set sweeps Friday.
The Thunderbirds beat Rawlins (25-12, 25-15), Riverton (25-20, 25-23) and Rock Springs (25-12, 25-15).
Janie Merritt posted 15 kills, eight digs and five ace serves on the day. Jade Brown chipped in with 15 kills and five blocks. Clara Kerschner added 13 kills and four blocks.
Setter Bradie Schlabs dished out 60 assists to go with 12 kills. Gracin Goff added 40 assists.
Burns goes 1-2 at Douglas Invitational
CHEYENNE – Reigning Class 2A state champion Burns opened its season by going 1-2 at the Douglas Invitational on Friday.
The Broncs beat Wright (25-21, 16-25, 15-12) and lost to Buffalo (25-21, 25-18) and Torrington (25-21, 25-21).
Setter Tehya Gallegos dished out 50 assists on the day, that included 30 against Wright. Madison Foley posted a team-best 18 digs against Wright.
Central goes 1-2 to start Cheyenne Invite
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls volleyball team picked up its first win of the season over on Friday with a 25-21, 25-15 win in its second game of the day over Rawlins. Central lost its first game to Riverton 22-25, 18-25 and its third game 14-25, 25-23, 21-25.
Brooklynn Sullivan led the team with 25 kills during the three-game set. She also posted 15 digs. Ella Gillam added 14 kills, while Izzy Kelly added 12. Sarah Kostelecky dished out 28 assists. Emma Hess led the team with 4 ½ blocks.
