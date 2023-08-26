Janie Merritt

Janie Merritt

 Matt Atencio/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East opened the Cheyenne Invitational with three two-set sweeps Friday.

The Thunderbirds beat Rawlins (25-12, 25-15), Riverton (25-20, 25-23) and Rock Springs (25-12, 25-15).


