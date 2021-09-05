CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East defeated Rapid City Stevens 19-25, 25-22, 15-12 to take third place at the Gillette Invite on Saturday.
The Lady Thunderbirds also defeated Rapid City Central 25-20, 25-15, but lost to Kelly Walsh in the semifinals, 28-26, 27-25.
“Overall it was a good day,” East coach Nicole Quigley said. “I was extremely happy with the way we competed and it’s about looking forward and overall I’m excited for our progression.”
Elysiana Fonseca had 20 kills and eight blocks on the day. Kiera Walsh tallied 16 kills and five blocks while Hannah Harrington added 15 kills and 15 digs. Bradie Schlabs finished with 41 assists and 15 digs. Libero Boden Liljedahl had 40 digs.
Burns goes 1-2 in Gillette
CHEYENNE – Emma Norris posted 29 kills to help the Burns volleyball team go 1-2 during the final day at the Gillette Invitational on Saturday.
The Lady Broncs (6-6) lost to Douglas (24-26, 20-25) and Scottsbluff, Nebraska (18-25, 19-25) before beating Newcastle (25-18, 25-22).
Norris recorded eight digs in both the Douglas and Newcastle matches. Kylie Gallegos and Diomena Mercer had 13 and 12 digs, respectively, against Newcastle. Gallegos also notched 14 kills on the day.
Rylee Jo Ward dished out 50 assists. She added 10 digs against Douglas.