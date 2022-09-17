Cheyenne Central Indians

CHEYENNE – Senior setter Sophia Thomas dished out 17 assists during Cheyenne Central’s 25-22, 25-13, 25-15 loss at Laramie on Friday.

Joslyn Siedenburg, Ava Beveridge, Ella Gillam and Brooklynn Sullivan all posted four kills. Junior libero Aubrey Trujillo finished with a team-best nine digs.

