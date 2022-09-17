PREP VOLLEYBALL: Laramie sweeps Central Sep 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Senior setter Sophia Thomas dished out 17 assists during Cheyenne Central’s 25-22, 25-13, 25-15 loss at Laramie on Friday.Joslyn Siedenburg, Ava Beveridge, Ella Gillam and Brooklynn Sullivan all posted four kills. Junior libero Aubrey Trujillo finished with a team-best nine digs.Burns 3Lusk 0CHEYENNE – Emma Norris posted 11 kills and 10 digs to help Burns to a 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 victory Friday in Lusk.Brooke Hansen chipped in with 10 kills and nine digs. Savannah Kirkbride finished with a team-best 12 digs. Tehya Gallegos dished out 29 assists for the Broncs, who host Pine Bluffs at 5 tonight. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dig Kill Assist Sport Sophia Thomas Ella Gillam Brooklynn Sullivan Joslyn Siedenburg Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys get commitment from 3-star point guard Makaih Williams Brothers, former teammates on opposite sides of UW-Air Force matchup Pokes prepare for unique Air Force offense Dom Kaszas impacted East's win in all three phases Christensen living out dream at Wyoming