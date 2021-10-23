CHEYENNE – Burns senior setter Rylee Jo Ward dished out 33 assists to go with 15 digs and eight kills to help Burns to a 25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 28-26 victory Friday in Torrington.
Ward has 576 assists this fall, which breaks Burns' single-season school record of 572.
Senior libero Diomena Mercher posted 20 digs, while junior Emma Norris added 20 kills and 16 digs.
Brooke Hansen chipped in with 10 kills and eight digs. Savannah Kirkbride added 14 digs for the Lady Broncs, who are tied for first in the Class 3A Southeast Quadrant.
Burns closes out its regular season today. It faces Buffalo at 10 a.m. in Newcastle, and then plays Newcastle at 3 p.m.
Chey. Central 3 Cheyenne South 0
CHEYENNE – The Lady Indians avenged an earlier loss to Cheyenne South with a 25-13, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19 victory on Friday at South.
Ashlyn Ruder and Paige Elmstrand both had 10 kills for the Indians. Emma Peel and Kelsi Warner both finished with four ace serves, while Ruder posted two.
Warner added 10 digs, while Elmstrand, Peel, Lydia Looby and Lauren Sullivan all finished with nine. Warner dished out 15 assists, while Peel added 11.
South did not provide any statistics to WyoSports on Friday night.
Laramie 3 Cheyenne East 0
CHEYENNE – Elysiana Fonseca finished with eight kills and two blocks to pace Cheyenne East in a 25-19, 26-24, 25-18 loss to Laramie on Friday.
Jenna Merritt finished with four kills and Kiera Walsh added three kills and two blocks. Alison Crock finished with 13 assists and five digs. Libero Boden Liljedahl had 14 digs for East who finished the regular season 21-6 overall, and 4-2 in Class 4A Southeast Quadrant.