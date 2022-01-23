CHEYENNE — Gavyn Aumiller placed third for Cheyenne East after going 3-1 Saturday at the Top of the Rockies tournament in Lafayette, Colorado.
The 285-pounder won his quarterfinal bout, but lost in the semifinals in an 8-6 decision to Maxwell Clifford from Pomona High School. In the third place match, Aumiller defeated Angelo Falise of Grandview High School by a 3-1 decision.
East finished tied for 20th with 49 points out of the 33-team field.
CHEYENNE — Cale Haws and Cody Winslow both went 2-1 for Burns-Pine Bluffs at the Lander Valley Invite on Saturday, but both fell in the third-place match.
Haws, a 220-pounder, won his two matches by way of pin, but lost a 3-0 decision to Zaryc Prosser of Riverton. Winslow picked up two falls but was pinned by Douglas’ Kyle Logar at the 2:15 mark in the 285-pound division.
Burns-Pine Bluffs finished 11th with 68 points.
Alex Gallegos was 2-1 for Cheyenne South on Saturday in Lander. The 132-pounder picked up two wins by decision before losing to Rawlins’ Blayne Coleman in a first period fall.
Juan Santana Morales was 1-1 at 170 pounds, picking up his win by a medical forfeit. South placed 18th as a team with 15 points.
BURNS-PINE BLUFFS RESULTS
126 pounds: B. Smith 0-1; 145: Branigan 1-2; 152: McLaughlin 0-1; 170: Holmes 0-1; 220: C. Haws 2-1; 285: C. Winslow 2-1.