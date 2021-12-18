CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East wrestling team went 2-2 on the first day of the Flatwater Fracas dual tournament Friday in Grand Island, Nebraska.
The Thunderbirds beat Seward (60-21) and Gretna (42-34), but lost to Papillion-La Vista (59-24) and Grand Island (54-18).
Senior 152-pounder Cade Pugh went 4-0 with three pins, while freshman Liam Fox (132 pounds) was 3-0 with a pair of pins. Senior 285-pounder Gavyn Aumiller was 2-0 with both wins coming by pin.
PAPIO-LV 59, EAST 24
EAST 60, SEWARD 21
EAST 42, GRETNA 34
GRAND ISLAND 54, EAST 18
106 pounds: Gonzalez 1-3; 113: Atencio 1-3; 120: Be. Whitwright 1-3; 126: Williams 1-3; 132: Fox 3-0; 138: Stewart 1-3; 145: Dorrell 1-3; 152: Cade Pugh 4-0; 160: Olson 2-2; 170: Scott 1-3; 182: Eldridge 0-4; 195: Lopez 2-2; 220: Pino 2-2; 285: G. Aumiller 2-0.
Burns-Pine Bluffs 51 Cheyenne East JV 27
CHEYENNE – The Burns-Pine Bluffs wrestling team picked up eight wins by pin during a 51-27 victory over the visiting Cheyenne East junior varsity on Friday.
Logan Stockton (126 pounds), Colby Smith (132), Logan Branigan (145), Conor Manlove (152), Elliot Anderson (160), Colter Haws (195), Cale Haws (220) and Cody Winslow (285) all won by pin. Jaspur Nusbaum picked up a 6-0 decision at 170 pounds.
East’s wins came from Brycen Baktamarian (138), Tayler Beeken (182), Treyton Mihalek (106) and Dan Fogg (113). Beeken, Mihalek and Fogg all won by pin.