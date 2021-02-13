CHEYENNE – Logan Branigan, Colby Stockton and Lincoln Siebert all recorded pins for Burns-Pine Bluffs during a 49-27 loss to visiting Laramie on Friday morning.
Branigan needed just 29 seconds to stick Laramie 145-pounder Brock Bailey. Stockton topped Chris Alvarez in 4 minutes, 14 seconds at 152 pounds. Siebert pinned Julian Cortez in 28 seconds.
Burns also got a 10-4 decision from 220-pounder Brandon Winslow.
LARAMIE 49, BURNS-PINE 27
170 pounds: Contos, Laramie, pinned Holmes, 1:40; 182: Ruckman, Laramie, major dec. C. Winslow, 13-3; 195: Kopp, Laramie, pinned C. Haws, 0:44; 220: B. Winslow, Burns-Pine, def. Beauvais, 10-4; 285: Siebert, Burns-Pine, pinned Cortez, 0:28; 106: C. Knerr, Laramie, forfeit; 113: L. Knerr, Laramie, pinned McGinnis-Sparks, 1:45; 120: Hobbs, Laramie, pinned B. Smith, 3:16; 126: Trabing, Laramie, def. C. Smith, 8-6; 132: Ledford, Laramie, pinned Cathcart, 2:51; 138: Hawkins, Laramie, pinned McLaughlin, 2:55; 145: Lo. Branigan, Burns-Pine, pinned, Bailey, 0:29; 152: C. Stockton, Burns-Pine, pinned Alvarez, 4:14; 160: Anderson, Burns-Pine, forfeit.