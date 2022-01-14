CHEYENNE – The Burns-Pine Bluffs wrestling team picked up five wins by pin during a 48-30 victory over visiting Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast on Thursday night in Burns.

Seniors Conor Manlove (152 pounds), Colter Haws (195) and Elliot Anderson (160) and juniors Cale Haws (220) and Colby Smith (138) all won by fall.

Sophomore Tagr Holmes (182) and junior Clay James (145) won their bouts by decision.

BURNS 48, LFL 30

152 pounds: C. Manlove, Burns-Pine Bluffs, pinned, Dykes, 0:39; 160: Anderson, Burns-Pine Bluffs, pinned Thompson, 1:32; 170: Gibson, LFL/Southeast, pinned Nusbaum, 1:27; 182: Holmes, Burns-Pine Bluffs, def. Swartwood, 7-4; 195: Co. Haws, Burns-Pine Bluffs, pinned, DeMarce, 1:46; 220: Ca. Haws, Burns-Pine Bluffs, pinned Coxbill, 0:45; 285: Winslow, Burns-Pine Bluffs, forfeit; 106: Long, Burns-Pine Bluffs, forfeit; 113: Sylvester, LFL/Southeast, pinned Cassel, 0:40; 120: Logsdon, LFL/Southeast, forfeit; 126: Houk, LFL/Southeast, pinned Cathcart, 1:12; 138: Co. Smith, Burns-Pine Bluffs, pinned Gates, 0:30; 145: James, Burns-Pine Bluffs, def. Blevins, 11-5.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus