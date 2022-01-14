PREP WRESTLING: Burns-Pine Bluffs downs visiting Lingle Jan 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Conor Manlove Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Colter Haws Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Elliot Anderson Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Cale Haws Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Colby Smith Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – The Burns-Pine Bluffs wrestling team picked up five wins by pin during a 48-30 victory over visiting Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast on Thursday night in Burns.Seniors Conor Manlove (152 pounds), Colter Haws (195) and Elliot Anderson (160) and juniors Cale Haws (220) and Colby Smith (138) all won by fall.Sophomore Tagr Holmes (182) and junior Clay James (145) won their bouts by decision.BURNS 48, LFL 30152 pounds: C. Manlove, Burns-Pine Bluffs, pinned, Dykes, 0:39; 160: Anderson, Burns-Pine Bluffs, pinned Thompson, 1:32; 170: Gibson, LFL/Southeast, pinned Nusbaum, 1:27; 182: Holmes, Burns-Pine Bluffs, def. Swartwood, 7-4; 195: Co. Haws, Burns-Pine Bluffs, pinned, DeMarce, 1:46; 220: Ca. Haws, Burns-Pine Bluffs, pinned Coxbill, 0:45; 285: Winslow, Burns-Pine Bluffs, forfeit; 106: Long, Burns-Pine Bluffs, forfeit; 113: Sylvester, LFL/Southeast, pinned Cassel, 0:40; 120: Logsdon, LFL/Southeast, forfeit; 126: Houk, LFL/Southeast, pinned Cathcart, 1:12; 138: Co. Smith, Burns-Pine Bluffs, pinned Gates, 0:30; 145: James, Burns-Pine Bluffs, def. Blevins, 11-5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bluff Pine Game Sport Military Cale Haws Sylvester Clay James Conor Manlove Cassel Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Wyoming QB commits play with an edge Cowboys add transfers at key positions Positive takeaways as UW football enters off-season Former Pokes' QB Sean Chambers transferring to Montana State Preparation has East freshman Liam Fox wrestling like a veteran Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists