PREP WRESTLING: Burns-Pine Bluffs goes 2-1at Lusk Quadrangular Feb 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Elliot Anderson Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Elliot Anderson went 2-0 with two pins at 160 pounds to help the Burns-Pine Bluffs wrestling team go 2-1 at the Lusk Quadrangular on Tuesday.Burns topped Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast (34-33) and Glenrock (54-18), but lost to Lusk (45-30). Burns and LFL were tied 33-33, but Burns picked up an extra point on criteria.Baylen Smith (126), Colby Smith (138), Cooper Sanchez (145), Riley McLaughlin (162) and Cale Haws (220/285) were all 2-1 on the day. Colter Haws (195) and Michael Stoneking (220) were both 1-0.BURNS 34, LFL/SE 33LUSK 45, BURNS 30BURNS 54, GLENROCK 18106 pounds: Open. 113: Cassell 0-3; 120: Open; 126: Ba. Smith 2-1; 132: Cathcart 1-2; 138: C. Smith 2-1; 145: Sanchez 2-1; 152: McLaughlin 2-1; 160: Anderson 2-0; 170: Open; 182: Holmes 1-2; 195: Co. Haws 1-0; 220: Ca. Haws 1-1, Stoneking 1-0; 285: Winslow 0-1, Ca. Haws 1-0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys land highest-rated signee on record Former Cowboys LB Chad Muma leads Senior Bowl in tackles Hunter Thompson answered Jeff Linder's challenge for Cowboys Jack Ring dazzled in Central wrestling debut Bohl discusses NIL, transfers and passing game in first comments of 2022 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists