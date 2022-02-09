Elliot Anderson

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Elliot Anderson went 2-0 with two pins at 160 pounds to help the Burns-Pine Bluffs wrestling team go 2-1 at the Lusk Quadrangular on Tuesday.

Burns topped Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast (34-33) and Glenrock (54-18), but lost to Lusk (45-30). Burns and LFL were tied 33-33, but Burns picked up an extra point on criteria.

Baylen Smith (126), Colby Smith (138), Cooper Sanchez (145), Riley McLaughlin (162) and Cale Haws (220/285) were all 2-1 on the day. Colter Haws (195) and Michael Stoneking (220) were both 1-0.

BURNS 34, LFL/SE 33

LUSK 45, BURNS 30

BURNS 54, GLENROCK 18

106 pounds: Open. 113: Cassell 0-3; 120: Open; 126: Ba. Smith 2-1; 132: Cathcart 1-2; 138: C. Smith 2-1; 145: Sanchez 2-1; 152: McLaughlin 2-1; 160: Anderson 2-0; 170: Open; 182: Holmes 1-2; 195: Co. Haws 1-0; 220: Ca. Haws 1-1, Stoneking 1-0; 285: Winslow 0-1, Ca. Haws 1-0.

