CHEYENNE — Conor Manlove (152 pounds) and Elliot Anderson (160) both went 5-0 with all of their wins coming by pin for Burns-Pine Bluffs on Saturday at the Blazer Duals in Torrington.
Burns-Pine Bluffs finished 4-1 on the day defeating Glenrock 60-24, Kelly Walsh JV 48-35, All-Stars 72-6 and Torrington 51-30.
195-pounder Colter Haws was 4-0 and Cale Haws (220) finished the day 3-0, both winning each bout with a fall. Baylen Smith (126) and Clay James (145) both went 4-1.
LUSK 46, BURNS-PINE BLUFFS 30
BURNS-PINE BLUFFS 60, GLENROCK 24
BURNS-PINE BLUFFS 48, KELLY WALSH JV 35
BURNS-PINE BLUFFS 72, ALL-STARS 6
BURNS-PINE BLUFFS 51, TORRINGTON 30
106 pounds: Long 0-3; 126: B. Smith 4-1; 132: Cathcart 4-1; 138: Nichols 2-3; 145: James 4-1; 152: Manlove 5-0; 160: Anderson 5-0; 170: Nusbaum 2-3; 182: Holmes 0-3; 195: Co. Haws 4-0; 220: Ca. Haws 3-0.
East takes sixth at Arvada West Invite
CHEYENNE — Liam Fox went 3-1 at 132 pounds and took second for Cheyenne East at the Arvada West Invite on Saturday in Arvada, Colorado, to help the T-Birds finish sixth with 88 points.
Fox won with two falls and a technical foul. 160-pounder Colby Olson went 2-2 and finished fourth, picking up a fall and a 10-6 decision. Dominic Lopez (195) went 2-2 and finished fourth with a fall and a 10-7 decision and Gavyn Aumiller also took fourth at 285 with a pair of pins.
120: Ben. Whitwright 1-2; 126: Williams 1-2; 132: Fox 3-1; 138: Dorrell 1-2; 145: Mead 1-2; 152: Pugh 2-2; 160: Olson 2-2; 170: Scott 1-2; 182: Eldridge 1-2; 195: Lopez 2-2; 220: Pino 2-2; 285: Aumiller 2-2.
Central goes 1-2 in Green River
CHEYENNE — Bryson Heilbut went 3-0 for Cheyenne Central on Saturday at the Bill Thomas Jr. Memorial Duals in Green River.
The 113-pounder picked up two pins and a decision. Wyatt Weiss (120 pounds) also went 3-0 with a pin and an 18-4 technical fall. Sam Smith (106), Christian Kopf (138), Slater Bates (145), Caleb Conroy (160) and Jack Miller (182, 195) all went 2-1.
Central won one dual 39-36, but fell to Lyman-Mountain View 54-30 and to Evanston 39-33.
Cheyenne South went 0-3 in Green River, losing to Shoshoni (57-18), Rifle (48-30) and Wheatland (66-18).
106-pounder Joshua Bustos went 2-1 with two falls and Alex Gallegos also picked up two pins at 132 pounds.
LYMAN-MTN. VIEW 54, CENTRAL 30
CENTRAL 39, RENEGADES 36
EVANSTON 39, CENTRAL 33
106 pounds: Smith 2-1; Beal 1-1; 113: Heilbut 3-0; 120: Weiss 3-0; 126: Medina 0-3; 138: Kopf 2-1; 145: Bates 2-1; 152: Gillam 1-2; 160: Conroy 2-1; 170: Nichols 0-3; 182: Miller 1-1; 195: Miller 1-0; 220: Bartlett 0-1; Mattimoe 1-1.
SHOSHONI 57, SOUTH 18
RIFLE 48, SOUTH 30
WHEATLAND 66, SOUTH 18
106 pounds: Bustos 2-1; 113: McIntyre 1-2; 132: Gallegos 1-2; 138: Warburton 1-2; 145: Denson 1-1; 152: Meula 0-2; 170: Yobech 1-2; 195: Miller 0-1; 285: Conley 0-2.