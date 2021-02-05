CHEYENNE — The Burns-Pine Bluffs wrestling team picked up a 51-27 win over Cheyenne Central on Thursday night.
Burns-Pine Bluffs scored eight falls in the dual and won four of its first eight matches.
BURNS-PINE BLUFFS 51, CENTRAL 27
113 pounds: Heilbut, Central, def. McGinnis-Sparks, TF, 22-5; 120: B. Smith, pinned Hays, 0:28, 136: Slivis, Central, def. C. Smith, MD 14-4, 132: Cathcart, Burns-Pine, pinned West, 3:12; 138: Manlove, Burns-Pine, pinned Ferrari, 1:58; 145: Branigan, Burns-Pine, pinned King, 3:31; 152: Stockton, Burns-Pine, pinned Gilliam, 1:49; 160: Anderson, Burns-Pine, pinned Conroy, 2:45; 170: Bjorkquist, Central, pinned Musbaum, 1:05; 182: Winslow, Burns-Pine, def. Young, TB, 7-6; 195: Haws, Burns-Pins, pinned Fernandez, 3:37; 220: Smith, Central, pinned Winslow, 1:55; 285: Siebert, Burns-Pine, pinned Cox, 4:26.