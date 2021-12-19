CHEYENNE – Logan Branigan and Colter Haws both won individual championships to help the Burns-Pine Bluffs wrestling team place second at the Bridgeport-Sidney Invitational on Saturday in Bridgeport, Nebraska.
Branigan went 4-0 with four pins at 145 pounds, while Haws was 4-0 with three pins and 195.
D.C. Cathcart (132 pounds) and Cale Haws (220) were all third. Conor Manlove (152), Elliott Anderson (160), Jaspur Nusbaum (170) and Michael Stoneking placed fourth.
The tournament also had a girls division, and CharlieMarie Jackson went 3-2 to place third. She won all three matches by pin.
PREP WRESTLING
BRIDGEPORT-SIDNEY INVITE
at Bridgeport, Neb.
113 pounds: Cassel 0-2; 126: L. Stockton 1-2; 132: Holmes 1-2; Cathcart, third, 3-1; C. Smith, fifth, 4-1; 138: McGinnis-Sparks, sixth, 3-2; 145: Lo. Branigan, first, 4-0; James 1-2; 152: C. Manlove, fourth, 2-2; Long 0-2; 160: Anderson, fourth, 2-2; 170: Nusbaum, fourth, 2-2; 182: Dunnam 0-2; 195: Co. Haws, first, 4-0; B. Winslow 0-2; 220: Ca. Haws, third, 3-1; Stoneking, fourth, 2-2.
Central’s Bartlett second at Christmas tourney
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central junior Keagan Bartlett went 4-1 and placed second at the Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament on Saturday in Greeley, Colorado.
Bartlett started the day by pinning Legacy High’s Gavin Funk in 3 minutes, 25 seconds, in the semifinals. He lost to Cheyenne Mountain’s Nico Gagliardi by being pinned in 1:21.
The Indians were 28th in the 67-team tournament.
PREP WRESTLING
NORTHERN COLORADO CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
at Greeley, Colorado
Cheyenne Central Results
120 pounds: Weiss 2-2; 126: Heilbut 0-2; 145: Bates 2-2; 170: Nichols 1-2; 182: Miller 1-2; 195: K. Bartlett, second, 4-1; 220: Da. Mattimoe 3-2.
Cheyenne South Results
106: Bustos 0-2; 126: Morgan 0-2; 145: Warburton 0-2; 160: Weber 0-2; 170: Santana Morales 0-2.
East goes 1-3 at Flatwater Fracas
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East dropped three of its final four duals at the Flatwater Fracas dual tournament Saturday in Grand Island, Nebraska.
The Thunderbirds lost to Bennington (55-18), Lincoln Southwest (48-30) and Manhattan (54-27). Their lone win came over Bellevue East (66-12).
Senior 285-pounder Gavyn Aumiller was 4-0 on the day with four pins. Classmate Cade Pugh was 3-1 with three pins at 152 pounds. Junior Trevor Eldridge was 3-1 with three pins at 182.
BENNINGTON 55, EAST 18
LINCOLN SW 48, EAST 30
EAST 66, BELLEVUE EAST 12
MANHATTAN 54, EAST 27
106 pounds: Gonzalez 0-5; 113: Atencio 2-3; 120: Be. Whitwright 1-6; 126: Williams 2-5; 132: Fox 5-1; 138: Stewart 1-7; 145: Dorrell 1-6; 152: Cade Pugh 7-1; 160: Olson 2-5; 170: Scott 2-6; 182: Eldridge 3-5; 195: Lopez 3-4; 220: Pino 3-5; 285: G. Aumiller 6-0.