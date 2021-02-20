CHEYENNE – The Burns-Pine Bluffs wrestling team won three championships, and had five runner-up finishes at the Class 3A Southeast Quadrant meet Friday in Wheatland.
Logan Branigan won both of his bouts by pin at 145 pounds, while Cody Winslow (182 pounds) and Lincoln Siebert (285) both picked up pins in their only matches.
Burns-Pine finished with 178 team points, while Wheatland was second at 144.
Cale Haws (285), Colter Haws (195), Tagr Holmes (17), Elliot Anderson (160), Baylen Smith (120) and Carlyle McGinnis Sparks (113) all finished second.
PREP WRESTLING
CLASS 3A SOUTHEAST QUADRANT MEET
at Wheatland
Team scores
1. Burns-Pine Bluffs 178; 2. Wheatland 144; 3. Rawlins 127; 4. Torrington 82.
Burns-Pine Bluffs results
113 pounds: McGinnis-Sparks, seconds, 1-1; 120: L. Stockton, third, 0-1; B. Smith, second, 1-1; 126: C. Smith, third, 2-1; Clark 0-2; 132: Cathcart, fourth, 2-2; 138: C. Manlove, second, 1-1; McLaughlin, third, 3-1; 145: Lo. Branigan, first, 2-0; James, fourth, 0-2; 152: C. Stockton, third, 1-2; Jackson 0-2; 160: Nusbaum, third, 1-1; E. Anderson, second, 1-1; 170: Holmes, second, 0-1; 182: C. Winslow, first, 1-0; Stoneking, third, 0-1; 195: Co. Haws, second, 1-1; Humphrey, fourth, 0-2; 220: B. Winslow, fourth, 0-2; Borg, third, 1-1; 285: Siebert, first, 1-0; Ca. Haws, second, 1-1.