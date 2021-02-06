CHEYENNE - The Cheyenne Central wrestling team scored seven falls in a 45-18 win over Worland on Friday.
Central finished with eight total wins in the dual with the only non-pin coming in a 7-5 decision victory from 160-pounder Kevin Rentz.
The Indians lost their second dual of the day to Sheridan, winning only one match in a 66-6 defeat. 126-pounder River Mossberg pinned Dylan Goss for Central's lone win against Sheridan.
CENTRAL 45, WORLAND 18
SHERIDAN 66, CENTRAL 6
106 pounds: Custis 0-1, Bornoff, Riesen 0-1; 120: Flores 1-0, Kirkwood 0-1; 126: Silvis 1-0, Mossberg 1-0; 132: Ferrari 1-0, Hillier 0-1; 138: Beal 1-0, Kopf 0-1: 145: Tafoya 1-0, Bates 0-1; 152: Gilliam 1-1; 160: Rentz 1-0, Lundberg 0-1; 170: Sullivan 0-1, Nichols 0-1; 182: Mattimoe 0-1; 195: Kostelecky 1-1; 220: Smith 0-1; 285: Koenig 0-1.
BURNS-PINE BLUFFS 48
WHEATLAND 34
CHEYENNE - The Burns-Pine Bluffs wrestling team grabbed a dual win over Wheatland on Friday.
Burns-Pine Bluffs picked up six wins via forfeit and won three contested matches. 126-pounder Colby Smith, Cody Winslow (182) and Colter Haws (195) each won by falls.
Burns-Pine Bluffs also dropped a dual on the day to Lander, 45-30. Lincoln Seibert scored a pin at 285 pounds, Elliot Anderson (170), Colby Stockton (160), and Logan Branigan (152) also scored pins.
BURNS-PINE BLUFFS 48, WHEATLAND 34
LANDER 45, BURNS-PINE BLUFFS 30
113: McGinnis-Sparks 0-1; 120: B. Smith 0-1; 126: C. Smith 1-1; 138: Manlove 0-1, James 0-1; 145: Branigan 1-1, Manlove 0-1; 152: Stockton 1-1; 160: Anderson 1-1; 182: Winslow 1-1; 195: Haws 1-0; 220: B. Winslow 0-1; 285: Siebert 1-0.