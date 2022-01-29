CHEYENNE – Bryson Heilbut moved into the quarterfinals at the Ron Thon Memorial on Friday in Riverton with a second period fall and a 9-2 decision at 113 pounds and 170-pounder Jack Ring picked up two falls to advance for Cheyenne Central. 195-pounder Keagan Bartlett defeated Burns-Pine Bluff’s Brandon Winslow with a fall in 0:55 to move on. Meadow King went 3-0 in the girls 140-144-pound class for Central.
Burns-Pine Bluff’s Elliot Anderson advanced to the 160-pound quarterfinals by picking up pins over Julian Gonzalez of Rawlins and Pinedale’s Carter Gines. Colter Haws defeated Jimmy Dees of Powell with a 8-1 decision to move into the quarterfinals at 195 pounds. CharlieMarie Jackson was 2-1 on the day in the girls 140-144-pound division.
Cheyenne East 132-pounder Liam Fox secured a fall in 5:15 and another pin at the 3:54 mark to advance. Gavyn Aumiller and Charlie Green both went 1-0 for East to advance to the quarters. Aumiller pinned his opponent in 15 seconds and Green in 5:14.
Jacob Soden (145 pounds) and Aidan Weber (160) both went 1-2 on the day for Cheyenne South.
East sits ninth in team standings with 47 points and Central is 11th (39). Burns-Pine is 25th (15) and South is 39th with four points.
BURNS-PINE BLUFFS RESULTS
126: B. Smith 0-1; 132: C. Smith 0-2; Cathcart 0-2; 152: McLaughlin 1-1; 160: Anderson 2-0; 195: B. Winslow 0-2; Co. Haws 1-0; 220: C. Winslow 0-2; Ca. Haws 0-2; Girls 140-144: Jackson 2-1.